Markel Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $13.87 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will earn $13.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $13.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Markel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $13.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $53.00 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $14.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKL. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,161.67.

MKL opened at $1,214.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,051.18. Markel has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,218.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Markel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,223. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

