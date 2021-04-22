Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRKR. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $164.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.93. Marker Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Vera purchased 571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,564,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter L. Hoang purchased 142,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $249,999.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,142,855 shares of company stock valued at $14,249,996. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

