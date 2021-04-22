MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX stock opened at $500.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $410.76 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $520.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,995 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

