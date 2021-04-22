Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 2,117 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after purchasing an additional 622,137 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.88.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $219.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $144.87 and a 12 month high of $226.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.