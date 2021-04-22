Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises about 1.3% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $236,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $485,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 107.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.8% in the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $91.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $75.01 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

