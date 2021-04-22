Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 0.33%.

Martin Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.73 million, a P/E ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 2.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

