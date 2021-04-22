Mask Network (MASK) Price Hits $14.09 on Exchanges

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for $14.09 or 0.00027504 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a market capitalization of $139.27 million and approximately $33.79 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00019688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00094492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00704912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.56 or 0.07893380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049764 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,882,347 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.