MASQ (MASQ) Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $53,528.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MASQ has traded down 25.2% against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.32 or 0.00283896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.00976161 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.64 or 0.00684187 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,376.09 or 0.99678945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

