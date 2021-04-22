Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA opened at $383.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.80. The company has a market capitalization of $380.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

