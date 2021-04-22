Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Nepsis Inc.

Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 4.2% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,589,000 after buying an additional 75,067 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $388.49. 61,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. The company has a market capitalization of $385.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.