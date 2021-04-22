Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 79.9% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.6% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 735,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,589,000 after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $383.97 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The stock has a market cap of $381.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

