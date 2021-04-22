Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,311 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.8% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $383.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $389.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

