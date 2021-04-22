Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $386.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $251.00 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

