Mastercard (MA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mastercard to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MA stock opened at $383.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $380.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $251.00 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mastercard stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

