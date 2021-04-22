Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Increased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTCH. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

MTCH opened at $141.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.71, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.