Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Materion to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.15 million. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Materion has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

