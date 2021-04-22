Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.61

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.61 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 263547 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,230.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mattel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

