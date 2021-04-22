Matthews International (MATW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Matthews International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $42.66 on Thursday. Matthews International has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.