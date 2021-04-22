Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Shares Down 5.1%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.75. 5,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 266,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.20 million, a P/E ratio of 121.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $300,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 6,254,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 681,415 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 994,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. 11.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

