Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 8.8%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.11 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 14,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 794,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.63.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $248,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.