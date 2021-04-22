Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Price Target Increased to $95.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MMS traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.59. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Maximus has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $950,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Maximus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after acquiring an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Maximus by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after acquiring an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after acquiring an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.