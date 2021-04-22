McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

