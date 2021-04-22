McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $237.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of McDonald’s to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.94. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

