McDonald’s (MCD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect McDonald’s to post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect McDonald’s to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.94. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $234.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

