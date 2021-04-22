McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $255.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

MCD stock opened at $232.26 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.94.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

