McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $255.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCD. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.65 and its 200-day moving average is $216.94. The stock has a market cap of $173.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,558,713,000 after purchasing an additional 481,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,192,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,718 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,881,418 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,648,331,000 after buying an additional 14,226,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 45.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after buying an additional 9,342,704 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

