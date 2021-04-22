Mdex Hits Market Cap of $572.68 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $2.99 or 0.00005768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mdex has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $572.68 million and approximately $265.52 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00063929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00284268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026920 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00986215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.37 or 0.00686630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51,878.22 or 0.99954369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

