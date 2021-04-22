MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at about $8,673,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 301,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 74.3% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 103,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 116,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,301 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,289. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.17.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

