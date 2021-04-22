MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 202,188 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 722,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,188 shares during the period. CNH Industrial comprises 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.05% of CNH Industrial worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $2,643,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 414,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $145,309,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $15.21 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

