MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 21,349 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 354.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,376 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,349 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $232.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.65 and a 200-day moving average of $216.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

