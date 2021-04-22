MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 330,433 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 357.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,433 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for approximately 4.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.25% of Logitech International worth $44,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,842,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Logitech International by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,312,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,926,000 after acquiring an additional 369,790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,267,000 after acquiring an additional 253,814 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,694,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 124,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 83,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.41. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

