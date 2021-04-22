MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 95.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,118,088,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 537.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 725,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,486,000 after purchasing an additional 611,904 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 57,108.2% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,526,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,248,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,293.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,877.94. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,232.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

