MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 10,100 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $5,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Baidu by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $214.64 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.57 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.