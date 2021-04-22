MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 17,834 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 73.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $258.78 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

