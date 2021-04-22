MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 18,708 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 180.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,708 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other The Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $195.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

