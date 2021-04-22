MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 8,240 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.82. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

