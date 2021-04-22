MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 143.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,021 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $146.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.16. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

