MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $19.13 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 146.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 567,516 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,007,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 828.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,266 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after buying an additional 42,174 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $614.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $543.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $275.40 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

