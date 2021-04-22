MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 207.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,466 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its position in Manulife Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

NYSE MFC opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.32. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Alliance Securities reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.