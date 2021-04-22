MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Booking by 7.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in Booking by 2,327.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,705,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking stock opened at $2,357.73 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,303.25 and a one year high of $2,489.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,365.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $23.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

