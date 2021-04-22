MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $6.23 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 299.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,255 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 126,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 190,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 87,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $4,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

