MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,589,000 after acquiring an additional 212,738 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

LOW stock opened at $203.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.16 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

