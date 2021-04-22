MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises about 0.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in S&P Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,608,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.54.

S&P Global stock opened at $382.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $355.65 and a 200 day moving average of $337.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.40 and a 12-month high of $383.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

