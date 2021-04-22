MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 108,568 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 140.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,568 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

