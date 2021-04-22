MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 18,117 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 131.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Cigna comprises approximately 0.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cigna were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

In other Cigna news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $655,586.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,445.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 186,165 shares of company stock valued at $45,623,450. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI opened at $253.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $256.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

