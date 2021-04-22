MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 18,581 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 326.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,266 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $744.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

