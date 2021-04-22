MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 2,288 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Waters were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Waters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WAT opened at $301.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.01. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $309.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

