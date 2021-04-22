MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 89,109 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 133.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,109 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ opened at $58.14 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.85 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

