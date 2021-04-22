MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 533.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $444.45 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $359.46 and a one year high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.38.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

