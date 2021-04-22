MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Shares of MA stock opened at $383.10 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.80.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

